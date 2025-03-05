Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hafnia, Primo Brands and Woodside Energy Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/7/25, Hafnia Limitedhares (Symbol: HAFN), Primo Brands Corporation Class A (Symbol: PRMB), and Woodside Energy Group Ltd (Symbol: WDS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hafnia Limitedhares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0294 on 3/18/25, Primo Brands Corporation Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/24/25, and Woodside Energy Group Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.53 on 4/2/25. As a percentage of HAFN's recent stock price of $4.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Hafnia Limitedhares to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when HAFN shares open for trading on 3/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for PRMB to open 0.30% lower in price and for WDS to open 3.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HAFN, PRMB, and WDS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hafnia Limitedhares (Symbol: HAFN):



Primo Brands Corporation Class A (Symbol: PRMB):



Woodside Energy Group Ltd (Symbol: WDS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.83% for Hafnia Limitedhares, 1.21% for Primo Brands Corporation Class A, and 7.00% for Woodside Energy Group Ltd.

In Wednesday trading, Hafnia Limitedhares shares are currently up about 2.7%, Primo Brands Corporation Class A shares are off about 0.5%, and Woodside Energy Group Ltd shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

