Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hafnia, Cummins and Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/23/25, Hafnia Limitedhares (Symbol: HAFN), Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hafnia Limitedhares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1015 on 6/4/25, Cummins, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.82 on 6/5/25, and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 6/6/25. As a percentage of HAFN's recent stock price of $5.39, this dividend works out to approximately 1.88%, so look for shares of Hafnia Limitedhares to trade 1.88% lower — all else being equal — when HAFN shares open for trading on 5/23/25. Similarly, investors should look for CMI to open 0.55% lower in price and for VAC to open 1.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HAFN, CMI, and VAC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hafnia Limitedhares (Symbol: HAFN):



Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI):



Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.53% for Hafnia Limitedhares, 2.20% for Cummins, Inc., and 4.51% for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Hafnia Limitedhares shares are currently up about 0.8%, Cummins, Inc. shares are down about 1.5%, and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

