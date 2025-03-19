Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hackett Group, International Flavors & Fragrances and Ferguson Enterprises

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/21/25, Hackett Group Inc (Symbol: HCKT), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), and Ferguson Enterprises Inc (Symbol: FERG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hackett Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 4/4/25, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 4/11/25, and Ferguson Enterprises Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 5/6/25. As a percentage of HCKT's recent stock price of $28.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Hackett Group Inc to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when HCKT shares open for trading on 3/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for IFF to open 0.49% lower in price and for FERG to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HCKT, IFF, and FERG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hackett Group Inc (Symbol: HCKT):



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF):



Ferguson Enterprises Inc (Symbol: FERG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.69% for Hackett Group Inc, 1.98% for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., and 2.04% for Ferguson Enterprises Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Hackett Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares are down about 1.5%, and Ferguson Enterprises Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

