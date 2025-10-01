Ex-Dividend Reminder: HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Two Harbors Investment and Millrose Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/3/25, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO), and Millrose Properties Inc (Symbol: MRP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 10/17/25, Two Harbors Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 10/29/25, and Millrose Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 10/15/25. As a percentage of HASI's recent stock price of $30.70, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when HASI shares open for trading on 10/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for TWO to open 3.44% lower in price and for MRP to open 2.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HASI, TWO, and MRP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.47% for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc, 13.78% for Two Harbors Investment Corp, and 8.69% for Millrose Properties Inc.

In Wednesday trading, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Two Harbors Investment Corp shares are up about 1.1%, and Millrose Properties Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

