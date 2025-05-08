Ex-Dividend Reminder: H2O America, Exelon Corp and Organon & Co

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/25, H2O America (Symbol: HTO), Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC), and Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. H2O America will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 6/2/25, Exelon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/13/25, and Organon & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 6/12/25. As a percentage of HTO's recent stock price of $54.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of H2O America to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when HTO shares open for trading on 5/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for EXC to open 0.86% lower in price and for OGN to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HTO, EXC, and OGN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

H2O America (Symbol: HTO):



Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC):



Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.08% for H2O America, 3.45% for Exelon Corp, and 0.91% for Organon & Co.

In Thursday trading, H2O America shares are currently trading flat, Exelon Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Organon & Co shares are off about 4% on the day.

