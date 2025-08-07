Ex-Dividend Reminder: H2O America, California Water Service Group and Exelon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/25, H2O America (Symbol: HTO), California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT), and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. H2O America will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 9/2/25, California Water Service Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/22/25, and Exelon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/15/25. As a percentage of HTO's recent stock price of $49.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of H2O America to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when HTO shares open for trading on 8/11/25. Similarly, investors should look for CWT to open 0.65% lower in price and for EXC to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HTO, CWT, and EXC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

H2O America (Symbol: HTO):



California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT):



Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.39% for H2O America, 2.59% for California Water Service Group, and 3.55% for Exelon Corp.

In Thursday trading, H2O America shares are currently up about 0.1%, California Water Service Group shares are down about 0.3%, and Exelon Corp shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

