Ex-Dividend Reminder: H & R Block, Texas Roadhouse and Fox

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/5/24, H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH), and Fox Corp (Symbol: FOX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. H & R Block, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 10/3/24, Texas Roadhouse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 9/24/24, and Fox Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.27 on 9/25/24. As a percentage of HRB's recent stock price of $63.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of H & R Block, Inc. to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when HRB shares open for trading on 9/5/24. Similarly, investors should look for TXRH to open 0.36% lower in price and for FOX to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HRB, TXRH, and FOX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB):



Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH):



Fox Corp (Symbol: FOX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.37% for H & R Block, Inc., 1.45% for Texas Roadhouse Inc, and 1.41% for Fox Corp.

In Tuesday trading, H & R Block, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.5%, Texas Roadhouse Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Fox Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

