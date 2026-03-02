Ex-Dividend Reminder: H & R Block, Fox and Yum China Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/26, H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA), and Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. H & R Block, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 4/6/26, Fox Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.28 on 3/25/26, and Yum China Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 3/25/26. As a percentage of HRB's recent stock price of $30.62, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of H & R Block, Inc. to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when HRB shares open for trading on 3/4/26. Similarly, investors should look for FOXA to open 0.50% lower in price and for YUMC to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HRB, FOXA, and YUMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB):



Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA):



Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.49% for H & R Block, Inc., 0.99% for Fox Corp, and 2.11% for Yum China Holdings Inc.

In Monday trading, H & R Block, Inc. shares are currently off about 2.8%, Fox Corp shares are off about 0.8%, and Yum China Holdings Inc shares are down about 1% on the day.

