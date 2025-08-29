Ex-Dividend Reminder: Group 1 Automotive, Perdoceo Education and Yum! Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/2/25, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), Perdoceo Education Corp (Symbol: PRDO), and Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/16/25, Perdoceo Education Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/12/25, and Yum! Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 9/12/25. As a percentage of GPI's recent stock price of $477.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when GPI shares open for trading on 9/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for PRDO to open 0.46% lower in price and for YUM to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPI, PRDO, and YUM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI):



Perdoceo Education Corp (Symbol: PRDO):



Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.42% for Group 1 Automotive, Inc., 1.83% for Perdoceo Education Corp, and 1.95% for Yum! Brands Inc.

In Friday trading, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Perdoceo Education Corp shares are trading flat, and Yum! Brands Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

