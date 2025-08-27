Ex-Dividend Reminder: Griffon, WK Kellogg and Newell Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/25, Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF), WK Kellogg Co (Symbol: KLG), and Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Griffon Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 9/16/25, WK Kellogg Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 9/12/25, and Newell Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 9/15/25. As a percentage of GFF's recent stock price of $77.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Griffon Corp. to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when GFF shares open for trading on 8/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for KLG to open 0.72% lower in price and for NWL to open 1.21% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for GFF, KLG, and NWL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF):



WK Kellogg Co (Symbol: KLG):



Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.93% for Griffon Corp., 2.87% for WK Kellogg Co, and 4.84% for Newell Brands Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Griffon Corp. shares are currently up about 2.1%, WK Kellogg Co shares are up about 0.1%, and Newell Brands Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

