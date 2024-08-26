Ex-Dividend Reminder: Griffon, Sun Life Financial and Enact Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/28/24, Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF), Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF), and Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Griffon Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/19/24, Sun Life Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 9/27/24, and Enact Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 9/9/24. As a percentage of GFF's recent stock price of $66.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Griffon Corp. to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when GFF shares open for trading on 8/28/24. Similarly, investors should look for SLF to open 1.49% lower in price and for ACT to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GFF, SLF, and ACT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF):



Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF):



Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.90% for Griffon Corp., 5.95% for Sun Life Financial Inc, and 2.10% for Enact Holdings Inc.

In Monday trading, Griffon Corp. shares are currently up about 4.1%, Sun Life Financial Inc shares are up about 2.2%, and Enact Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

