Ex-Dividend Reminder: Greenbrier Companies, VSEC and Southern Copper

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/6/24, Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX), VSE Corp. (Symbol: VSEC), and Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Greenbrier Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/27/24, VSE Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 11/20/24, and Southern Copper Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 11/21/24. As a percentage of GBX's recent stock price of $58.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when GBX shares open for trading on 11/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for VSEC to open 0.10% lower in price and for SCCO to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GBX, VSEC, and SCCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX):



VSE Corp. (Symbol: VSEC):



Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.04% for Greenbrier Companies Inc, 0.39% for VSE Corp., and 2.54% for Southern Copper Corp.

In Monday trading, Greenbrier Companies Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, VSE Corp. shares are up about 0.7%, and Southern Copper Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

