Ex-Dividend Reminder: Graham Holdings, Dime Community Bancshares and Greenbrier Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/17/25, Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC), Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM), and Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Graham Holdings Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.80 on 8/7/25, Dime Community Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 7/24/25, and Greenbrier Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 8/7/25. As a percentage of GHC's recent stock price of $927.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Graham Holdings Co. to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when GHC shares open for trading on 7/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for DCOM to open 0.86% lower in price and for GBX to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GHC, DCOM, and GBX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC):



Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM):



Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.78% for Graham Holdings Co., 3.45% for Dime Community Bancshares Inc, and 2.43% for Greenbrier Companies Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Graham Holdings Co. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Dime Community Bancshares Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and Greenbrier Companies Inc shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

