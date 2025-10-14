Ex-Dividend Reminder: Graham Holdings, Delta Air Lines and Fuller

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/16/25, Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC), Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), and Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Graham Holdings Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.80 on 11/6/25, Delta Air Lines Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 11/6/25, and Fuller Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 10/30/25. As a percentage of GHC's recent stock price of $951.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Graham Holdings Co. to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when GHC shares open for trading on 10/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for DAL to open 0.32% lower in price and for FUL to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GHC, DAL, and FUL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC):

GHC+Dividend+History+Chart

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL):

DAL+Dividend+History+Chart

Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL):

FUL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.76% for Graham Holdings Co., 1.28% for Delta Air Lines Inc, and 1.62% for Fuller Company.

In Tuesday trading, Graham Holdings Co. shares are currently down about 0.2%, Delta Air Lines Inc shares are up about 2.1%, and Fuller Company shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

