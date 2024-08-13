Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gorman-Rupp, Tetra Tech and AGCO

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/24, Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC), Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK), and AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gorman-Rupp Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 9/10/24, Tetra Tech Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 8/30/24, and AGCO Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 9/16/24. As a percentage of GRC's recent stock price of $36.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Gorman-Rupp Company to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when GRC shares open for trading on 8/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for TTEK to open 0.13% lower in price and for AGCO to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GRC, TTEK, and AGCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC):



Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK):



AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.96% for Gorman-Rupp Company, 0.51% for Tetra Tech Inc, and 1.36% for AGCO Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Gorman-Rupp Company shares are currently down about 1.1%, Tetra Tech Inc shares are down about 0.7%, and AGCO Corp. shares are down about 2.8% on the day.

