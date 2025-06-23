Ex-Dividend Reminder: Golden Entertainment, Bank First and NXP Semiconductors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/25/25, Golden Entertainment Inc (Symbol: GDEN), Bank First Corp (Symbol: BFC), and NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Golden Entertainment Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 7/9/25, Bank First Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 7/9/25, and NXP Semiconductors NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.014 on 7/9/25. As a percentage of GDEN's recent stock price of $28.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Golden Entertainment Inc to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when GDEN shares open for trading on 6/25/25. Similarly, investors should look for BFC to open 0.41% lower in price and for NXPI to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GDEN, BFC, and NXPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Golden Entertainment Inc (Symbol: GDEN):



Bank First Corp (Symbol: BFC):



NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.45% for Golden Entertainment Inc, 1.62% for Bank First Corp, and 1.94% for NXP Semiconductors NV.

In Monday trading, Golden Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading flat, Bank First Corp shares are down about 0.6%, and NXP Semiconductors NV shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

