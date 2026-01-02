Ex-Dividend Reminder: Globe Life, Preferred Bank and Two Harbors Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/5/26, Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL), Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC), and Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Globe Life Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 1/30/26, Preferred Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 1/20/26, and Two Harbors Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 1/29/26. As a percentage of GL's recent stock price of $139.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Globe Life Inc to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when GL shares open for trading on 1/5/26. Similarly, investors should look for PFBC to open 0.85% lower in price and for TWO to open 3.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GL, PFBC, and TWO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL):



Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC):



Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.77% for Globe Life Inc, 3.39% for Preferred Bank, and 12.95% for Two Harbors Investment Corp.

In Friday trading, Globe Life Inc shares are currently down about 1.1%, Preferred Bank shares are off about 3.7%, and Two Harbors Investment Corp shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

