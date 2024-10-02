Ex-Dividend Reminder: Globe Life, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and JPMorgan Chase

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/4/24, Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL), HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), and JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Globe Life Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 11/1/24, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.415 on 10/18/24, and JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 10/31/24. As a percentage of GL's recent stock price of $103.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Globe Life Inc to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when GL shares open for trading on 10/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for HASI to open 1.24% lower in price and for JPM to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GL, HASI, and JPM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL):



HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI):



JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.93% for Globe Life Inc, 4.97% for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc, and 2.41% for JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In Wednesday trading, Globe Life Inc shares are currently off about 2.1%, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc shares are down about 3.1%, and JPMorgan Chase & Co shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

