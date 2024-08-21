Ex-Dividend Reminder: Global Ship Lease, TransUnion and HNI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/23/24, Global Ship Lease, Inc. (Symbol: GSL), TransUnion (Symbol: TRU), and HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Global Ship Lease, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 9/4/24, TransUnion will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 9/9/24, and HNI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 9/12/24. As a percentage of GSL's recent stock price of $26.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when GSL shares open for trading on 8/23/24. Similarly, investors should look for TRU to open 0.11% lower in price and for HNI to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GSL, TRU, and HNI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (Symbol: GSL):



TransUnion (Symbol: TRU):



HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.68% for Global Ship Lease, Inc., 0.45% for TransUnion, and 2.58% for HNI Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Global Ship Lease, Inc. shares are currently down about 3.1%, TransUnion shares are down about 0.3%, and HNI Corp shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

