Ex-Dividend Reminder: Global Payments, Waste Management and Schneider National

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/24, Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), and Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Global Payments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/27/24, Waste Management, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/27/24, and Schneider National Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.095 on 10/8/24. As a percentage of GPN's recent stock price of $109.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Global Payments Inc to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when GPN shares open for trading on 9/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for WM to open 0.36% lower in price and for SNDR to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPN, WM, and SNDR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN):



Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM):



Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.91% for Global Payments Inc, 1.44% for Waste Management, Inc., and 1.40% for Schneider National Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Global Payments Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Waste Management, Inc. shares are off about 0.1%, and Schneider National Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Funds Holding FCTR

 Institutional Holders of INMD

 TIER Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.