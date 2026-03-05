Ex-Dividend Reminder: Global Payments, Vulcan Materials and Owens Corning

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/26, Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC), and Owens Corning (Symbol: OC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Global Payments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/30/26, Vulcan Materials Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 3/23/26, and Owens Corning will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 4/9/26. As a percentage of GPN's recent stock price of $77.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Global Payments Inc to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when GPN shares open for trading on 3/9/26. Similarly, investors should look for VMC to open 0.18% lower in price and for OC to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPN, VMC, and OC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN):



Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC):



Owens Corning (Symbol: OC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.29% for Global Payments Inc, 0.70% for Vulcan Materials Co, and 2.70% for Owens Corning.

In Thursday trading, Global Payments Inc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Vulcan Materials Co shares are off about 1.3%, and Owens Corning shares are up about 2% on the day.

