Ex-Dividend Reminder: Global Payments, GATX and KBR

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/25, Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX), and KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Global Payments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/27/25, GATX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 6/30/25, and KBR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 7/15/25. As a percentage of GPN's recent stock price of $80.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Global Payments Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when GPN shares open for trading on 6/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for GATX to open 0.39% lower in price and for KBR to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPN, GATX, and KBR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN):



GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX):



KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.24% for Global Payments Inc, 1.54% for GATX Corp, and 1.25% for KBR Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Global Payments Inc shares are currently up about 2.2%, GATX Corp shares are up about 0.5%, and KBR Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

