GNL

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Global Net Lease, Lincoln National and UDR

January 08, 2026 — 11:41 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/12/26, Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL), Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC), and UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Global Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 1/16/26, Lincoln National Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 2/2/26, and UDR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 2/2/26. As a percentage of GNL's recent stock price of $8.89, this dividend works out to approximately 2.14%, so look for shares of Global Net Lease Inc to trade 2.14% lower — all else being equal — when GNL shares open for trading on 1/12/26. Similarly, investors should look for LNC to open 1.01% lower in price and for UDR to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GNL, LNC, and UDR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL):

GNL+Dividend+History+Chart

Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC):

LNC+Dividend+History+Chart

UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR):

UDR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.55% for Global Net Lease Inc, 4.03% for Lincoln National Corp., and 4.67% for UDR Inc.

In Thursday trading, Global Net Lease Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Lincoln National Corp. shares are down about 3.8%, and UDR Inc shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

