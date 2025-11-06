Ex-Dividend Reminder: Global Industrial, Weis Markets and Emerald Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/25, Global Industrial Company (Symbol: GIC), Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK), and Emerald Holding Inc (Symbol: EEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Global Industrial Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 11/17/25, Weis Markets, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 11/24/25, and Emerald Holding Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.015 on 11/20/25. As a percentage of GIC's recent stock price of $27.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of Global Industrial Company to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when GIC shares open for trading on 11/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for WMK to open 0.52% lower in price and for EEX to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GIC, WMK, and EEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Global Industrial Company (Symbol: GIC):



Weis Markets, Inc. (Symbol: WMK):



Emerald Holding Inc (Symbol: EEX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.76% for Global Industrial Company, 2.06% for Weis Markets, Inc., and 1.47% for Emerald Holding Inc.

In Thursday trading, Global Industrial Company shares are currently down about 1.3%, Weis Markets, Inc. shares are up about 3.1%, and Emerald Holding Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

