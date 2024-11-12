Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glaxosmithkline, Fresh Del Monte Produce and LKQ

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/24, Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF), Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP), and LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Glaxosmithkline plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/9/25, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/6/24, and LKQ Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/27/24. As a percentage of GLAXF's recent stock price of $17.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Glaxosmithkline plc to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when GLAXF shares open for trading on 11/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for FDP to open 0.72% lower in price and for LKQ to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GLAXF, FDP, and LKQ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF):



Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP):



LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.39% for Glaxosmithkline plc, 2.90% for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., and 3.05% for LKQ Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Glaxosmithkline plc shares are currently up about 4.2%, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares are up about 0.8%, and LKQ Corp shares are up about 2.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 High Dividend Stocks

 CITI Videos

 PUTW Dividend History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.