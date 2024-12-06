Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glacier Bancorp, Travelers Companies and UMB Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/10/24, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI), Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV), and UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/19/24, Travelers Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 12/31/24, and UMB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/2/25. As a percentage of GBCI's recent stock price of $56.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when GBCI shares open for trading on 12/10/24. Similarly, investors should look for TRV to open 0.40% lower in price and for UMBF to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GBCI, TRV, and UMBF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI):



Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV):



UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.33% for Glacier Bancorp, Inc., 1.60% for Travelers Companies Inc, and 1.29% for UMB Financial Corp.

In Friday trading, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently off about 1%, Travelers Companies Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and UMB Financial Corp shares are off about 2.4% on the day.

