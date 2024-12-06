News & Insights

Markets
GBCI

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glacier Bancorp, Travelers Companies and UMB Financial

December 06, 2024 — 10:33 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/10/24, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI), Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV), and UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/19/24, Travelers Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 12/31/24, and UMB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/2/25. As a percentage of GBCI's recent stock price of $56.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when GBCI shares open for trading on 12/10/24. Similarly, investors should look for TRV to open 0.40% lower in price and for UMBF to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GBCI, TRV, and UMBF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI):

GBCI+Dividend+History+Chart

Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV):

TRV+Dividend+History+Chart

UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF):

UMBF+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.33% for Glacier Bancorp, Inc., 1.60% for Travelers Companies Inc, and 1.29% for UMB Financial Corp.

In Friday trading, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently off about 1%, Travelers Companies Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and UMB Financial Corp shares are off about 2.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Cheap Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of OMIT
 KVSB Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Dividend Stocks -> Institutional Holders of OMIT -> KVSB Options Chain -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GBCI
TRV
UMBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.