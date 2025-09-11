Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gilead Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Merck

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/25, Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO), and Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gilead Sciences Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 9/29/25, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 10/15/25, and Merck & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 10/7/25. As a percentage of GILD's recent stock price of $115.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Gilead Sciences Inc to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when GILD shares open for trading on 9/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for TMO to open 0.09% lower in price and for MRK to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GILD, TMO, and MRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD):



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO):



Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.74% for Gilead Sciences Inc, 0.36% for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and 3.86% for Merck & Co Inc.

In Thursday trading, Gilead Sciences Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc shares are off about 1.2%, and Merck & Co Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 NWS shares outstanding history

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AERT

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WBK



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.