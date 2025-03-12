News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gilead Sciences, CONMED and Thermo Fisher Scientific

March 12, 2025 — 09:59 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gilead Sciences Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 3/28/25, CONMED Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 4/4/25, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 4/15/25. As a percentage of GILD's recent stock price of $114.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Gilead Sciences Inc to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when GILD shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for CNMD to open 0.32% lower in price and for TMO to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GILD, CNMD, and TMO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD):

CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD):

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.76% for Gilead Sciences Inc, 1.29% for CONMED Corp, and 0.33% for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Gilead Sciences Inc shares are currently down about 2.4%, CONMED Corp shares are off about 1.1%, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc shares are down about 2.4% on the day.

