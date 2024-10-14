Ex-Dividend Reminder: GFL Environmental, DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and PNC Financial Services Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/16/24, GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFL), DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (Symbol: DLY), and PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. GFL Environmental Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.014 on 10/31/24, DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1167 on 10/31/24, and PNC Financial Services Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.60 on 11/5/24. As a percentage of GFL's recent stock price of $40.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%, so look for shares of GFL Environmental Inc to trade 0.03% lower — all else being equal — when GFL shares open for trading on 10/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for DLY to open 0.70% lower in price and for PNC to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GFL, DLY, and PNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFL):



DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (Symbol: DLY):



PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.14% for GFL Environmental Inc, 8.46% for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund, and 3.41% for PNC Financial Services Group.

In Monday trading, GFL Environmental Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund shares are up about 0.3%, and PNC Financial Services Group shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 CMCM Price Target

 Synchrony Finl Next Earnings Date

 Village Super Market Next Earnings Date



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.