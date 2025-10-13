Ex-Dividend Reminder: GFL Environmental, Brightspring Health Services and Buckle

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/15/25, GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFL), Brightspring Health Services Inc - Tangible Equi (Symbol: BTSGU), and Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. GFL Environmental Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0154 on 10/31/25, Brightspring Health Services Inc - Tangible Equi will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.8438 on 11/1/25, and Buckle, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 10/29/25. As a percentage of GFL's recent stock price of $45.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%, so look for shares of GFL Environmental Inc to trade 0.03% lower — all else being equal — when GFL shares open for trading on 10/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for BTSGU to open 0.87% lower in price and for BKE to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GFL, BTSGU, and BKE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFL):



Brightspring Health Services Inc - Tangible Equi (Symbol: BTSGU):



Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.13% for GFL Environmental Inc, 3.48% for Brightspring Health Services Inc - Tangible Equi, and 2.66% for Buckle, Inc..

In Monday trading, GFL Environmental Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Brightspring Health Services Inc - Tangible Equi shares are down about 1.8%, and Buckle, Inc. shares are off about 2.2% on the day.

