Ex-Dividend Reminder: Getty Realty, Equity Lifestyle Properties and Playtika Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/26/25, Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY), Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS), and Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Getty Realty Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.485 on 1/8/26, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 1/9/26, and Playtika Holding Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/9/26. As a percentage of GTY's recent stock price of $27.77, this dividend works out to approximately 1.75%, so look for shares of Getty Realty Corp. to trade 1.75% lower — all else being equal — when GTY shares open for trading on 12/26/25. Similarly, investors should look for ELS to open 0.84% lower in price and for PLTK to open 2.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GTY, ELS, and PLTK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY):



Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS):



Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.99% for Getty Realty Corp., 3.35% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, and 9.98% for Playtika Holding Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Getty Realty Corp. shares are currently down about 1.5%, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Playtika Holding Corp shares are down about 2.4% on the day.

