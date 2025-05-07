Ex-Dividend Reminder: German American Bancorp, SouthState and Brookline Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/25, German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC), SouthState Corp (Symbol: SSB), and Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. German American Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 5/20/25, SouthState Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 5/16/25, and Brookline Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.135 on 5/23/25. As a percentage of GABC's recent stock price of $38.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of German American Bancorp Inc to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when GABC shares open for trading on 5/9/25. Similarly, investors should look for SSB to open 0.61% lower in price and for BRKL to open 1.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GABC, SSB, and BRKL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC):



SouthState Corp (Symbol: SSB):



Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.02% for German American Bancorp Inc, 2.45% for SouthState Corp, and 5.08% for Brookline Bancorp Inc.

In Wednesday trading, German American Bancorp Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, SouthState Corp shares are off about 1.2%, and Brookline Bancorp Inc shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

