Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gerdau S.A., Sensient Technologies Corp. and PPG Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/25, Gerdau S.A. (Symbol: GGB), Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT), and PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gerdau S.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0213 on 5/27/25, Sensient Technologies Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 6/2/25, and PPG Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 6/12/25. As a percentage of GGB's recent stock price of $2.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Gerdau S.A. to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when GGB shares open for trading on 5/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for SXT to open 0.43% lower in price and for PPG to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GGB, SXT, and PPG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Gerdau S.A. (Symbol: GGB):



Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT):



PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.39% for Gerdau S.A., 1.74% for Sensient Technologies Corp., and 2.55% for PPG Industries Inc.

In Thursday trading, Gerdau S.A. shares are currently off about 1.9%, Sensient Technologies Corp. shares are off about 0.4%, and PPG Industries Inc shares are off about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks

 SPRT Videos

 SJW Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.