Ex-Dividend Reminder: General Motors, PepsiCo and Genuine Parts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/25, General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), and Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. General Motors Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/18/25, PepsiCo Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.4225 on 1/6/26, and Genuine Parts Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 1/5/26. As a percentage of GM's recent stock price of $73.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of General Motors Co to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when GM shares open for trading on 12/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for PEP to open 0.96% lower in price and for GPC to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GM, PEP, and GPC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM):



PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP):



Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.81% for General Motors Co, 3.83% for PepsiCo Inc, and 3.20% for Genuine Parts Co..

In Wednesday trading, General Motors Co shares are currently up about 1%, PepsiCo Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Genuine Parts Co. shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of DUC

 Chubb Technical Analysis

 SNTI Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.