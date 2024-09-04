Ex-Dividend Reminder: General Motors, PepsiCo and Flowers Foods

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/6/24, General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), and Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. General Motors Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/19/24, PepsiCo Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.355 on 9/30/24, and Flowers Foods, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/20/24. As a percentage of GM's recent stock price of $48.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of General Motors Co to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when GM shares open for trading on 9/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for PEP to open 0.76% lower in price and for FLO to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GM, PEP, and FLO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM):



PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP):



Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.99% for General Motors Co, 3.05% for PepsiCo Inc, and 4.15% for Flowers Foods, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, General Motors Co shares are currently down about 2.8%, PepsiCo Inc shares are up about 2.7%, and Flowers Foods, Inc. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

