Ex-Dividend Reminder: General Motors, Molson Coors Beverage and Flowers Foods

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/5/25, General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), and Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. General Motors Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/18/25, Molson Coors Beverage Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 9/19/25, and Flowers Foods, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2475 on 9/19/25. As a percentage of GM's recent stock price of $58.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of General Motors Co to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when GM shares open for trading on 9/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for TAP to open 0.94% lower in price and for FLO to open 1.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GM, TAP, and FLO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM):



Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP):



Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.03% for General Motors Co, 3.74% for Molson Coors Beverage Co, and 6.68% for Flowers Foods, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, General Motors Co shares are currently off about 0.2%, Molson Coors Beverage Co shares are off about 0.5%, and Flowers Foods, Inc. shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

