Ex-Dividend Reminder: General Mills, Ingles Markets and Darden Restaurants

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/10/25, General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS), Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA), and Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. General Mills Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 8/1/25, Ingles Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 7/17/25, and Darden Restaurants, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 8/1/25. As a percentage of GIS's recent stock price of $51.84, this dividend works out to approximately 1.18%, so look for shares of General Mills Inc to trade 1.18% lower — all else being equal — when GIS shares open for trading on 7/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for IMKTA to open 0.25% lower in price and for DRI to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GIS, IMKTA, and DRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS):



Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA):



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.71% for General Mills Inc, 0.99% for Ingles Markets Inc, and 2.78% for Darden Restaurants, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, General Mills Inc shares are currently down about 2.5%, Ingles Markets Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares are off about 1.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 USCL Videos

 DQ Videos

 NG Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.