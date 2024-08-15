Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gen Digital, Ryder System and Snap-On

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/19/24, Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN), Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R), and Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gen Digital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/11/24, Ryder System, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 9/20/24, and Snap-On, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.86 on 9/10/24. As a percentage of GEN's recent stock price of $24.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Gen Digital Inc to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when GEN shares open for trading on 8/19/24. Similarly, investors should look for R to open 0.60% lower in price and for SNA to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GEN, R, and SNA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN):



Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R):



Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.00% for Gen Digital Inc, 2.38% for Ryder System, Inc., and 2.72% for Snap-On, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Gen Digital Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Ryder System, Inc. shares are up about 0.8%, and Snap-On, Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

