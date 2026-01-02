Ex-Dividend Reminder: GE Vernova, Preformed Line Products and HEICO

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/5/26, GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV), Preformed Line Products Co. (Symbol: PLPC), and HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. GE Vernova Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 2/2/26, Preformed Line Products Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 1/20/26, and HEICO Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.12 on 1/20/26. As a percentage of GEV's recent stock price of $653.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of GE Vernova Inc to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when GEV shares open for trading on 1/5/26. Similarly, investors should look for PLPC to open 0.10% lower in price and for HEI to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GEV, PLPC, and HEI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV):



Preformed Line Products Co. (Symbol: PLPC):



HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.31% for GE Vernova Inc, 0.41% for Preformed Line Products Co., and 0.07% for HEICO Corp.

In Friday trading, GE Vernova Inc shares are currently off about 0.9%, Preformed Line Products Co. shares are off about 1.7%, and HEICO Corp shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

