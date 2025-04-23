Ex-Dividend Reminder: GE HealthCare Technologies, Unum Group and Lakeland Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/25/25, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC), Unum Group (Symbol: UNM), and Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 5/15/25, Unum Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 5/16/25, and Lakeland Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 5/5/25. As a percentage of GEHC's recent stock price of $61.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when GEHC shares open for trading on 4/25/25. Similarly, investors should look for UNM to open 0.54% lower in price and for LKFN to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GEHC, UNM, and LKFN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC):



Unum Group (Symbol: UNM):



Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.23% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, 2.17% for Unum Group, and 3.72% for Lakeland Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 1.9%, Unum Group shares are up about 4.2%, and Lakeland Financial Corp shares are up about 3.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks

 BENE YTD Return

 ETFs Holding GZT



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.