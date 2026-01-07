Ex-Dividend Reminder: GE HealthCare Technologies, Toronto Dominion Bank and BankUnited

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/9/26, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC), Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD), and BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 2/13/26, Toronto Dominion Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 1/31/26, and BankUnited Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 1/30/26. As a percentage of GEHC's recent stock price of $86.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when GEHC shares open for trading on 1/9/26. Similarly, investors should look for TD to open 1.14% lower in price and for BKU to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GEHC, TD, and BKU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC):



Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD):



BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.16% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, 4.57% for Toronto Dominion Bank, and 2.72% for BankUnited Inc..

In Wednesday trading, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 2%, Toronto Dominion Bank shares are down about 1.5%, and BankUnited Inc. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

