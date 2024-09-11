Ex-Dividend Reminder: GATX, Kforce and Installed Building Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/24, GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX), Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC), and Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. GATX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 9/30/24, Kforce Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 9/27/24, and Installed Building Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 9/30/24. As a percentage of GATX's recent stock price of $132.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of GATX Corp to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when GATX shares open for trading on 9/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for KFRC to open 0.60% lower in price and for IBP to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GATX, KFRC, and IBP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX):



Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC):



Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.76% for GATX Corp, 2.40% for Kforce Inc., and 0.68% for Installed Building Products Inc.

In Wednesday trading, GATX Corp shares are currently trading flat, Kforce Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and Installed Building Products Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

