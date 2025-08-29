Ex-Dividend Reminder: Garrett Motion, Yum China Holdings and Texas Roadhouse

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/2/25, Garrett Motion Inc (Symbol: GTX), Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC), and Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Garrett Motion Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 9/16/25, Yum China Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/23/25, and Texas Roadhouse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of GTX's recent stock price of $13.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Garrett Motion Inc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when GTX shares open for trading on 9/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for YUMC to open 0.54% lower in price and for TXRH to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GTX, YUMC, and TXRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Garrett Motion Inc (Symbol: GTX):



Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC):



Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.84% for Garrett Motion Inc, 2.16% for Yum China Holdings Inc, and 1.58% for Texas Roadhouse Inc.

In Friday trading, Garrett Motion Inc shares are currently down about 0.9%, Yum China Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Texas Roadhouse Inc shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Stocks Being Sold By Hedge Funds

 RMG market cap history

 Funds Holding KMLI



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.