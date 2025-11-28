Ex-Dividend Reminder: Garrett Motion, BorgWarner and Polaris

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, Garrett Motion Inc (Symbol: GTX), BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA), and Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Garrett Motion Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/15/25, BorgWarner Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/15/25, and Polaris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 12/15/25. As a percentage of GTX's recent stock price of $16.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Garrett Motion Inc to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when GTX shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for BWA to open 0.40% lower in price and for PII to open 1.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GTX, BWA, and PII, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Garrett Motion Inc (Symbol: GTX):



BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA):



Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.92% for Garrett Motion Inc, 1.58% for BorgWarner Inc, and 4.04% for Polaris Inc.

In Friday trading, Garrett Motion Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, BorgWarner Inc shares are off about 1.5%, and Polaris Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

