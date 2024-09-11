Ex-Dividend Reminder: Garmin, Coca-Cola and Dominos Pizza

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/24, Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN), Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO), and Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Garmin Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/27/24, Coca-Cola Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.485 on 10/1/24, and Dominos Pizza Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.51 on 9/30/24. As a percentage of GRMN's recent stock price of $180.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Garmin Ltd to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when GRMN shares open for trading on 9/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for KO to open 0.68% lower in price and for DPZ to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for GRMN, KO, and DPZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN):



Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO):



Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.66% for Garmin Ltd, 2.71% for Coca-Cola Co, and 1.45% for Dominos Pizza Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Garmin Ltd shares are currently off about 1.4%, Coca-Cola Co shares are off about 0.4%, and Dominos Pizza Inc. shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

