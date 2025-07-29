Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fuller, Valero Energy and Plains All American Pipeline

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/31/25, Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL), Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), and Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fuller Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 8/14/25, Valero Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 9/2/25, and Plains All American Pipeline LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 8/14/25. As a percentage of FUL's recent stock price of $58.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Fuller Company to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when FUL shares open for trading on 7/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for VLO to open 0.78% lower in price and for PAA to open 2.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FUL, VLO, and PAA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL):



Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO):



Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.61% for Fuller Company, 3.12% for Valero Energy Corp, and 8.23% for Plains All American Pipeline LP.

In Tuesday trading, Fuller Company shares are currently off about 1.8%, Valero Energy Corp shares are up about 2%, and Plains All American Pipeline LP shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

