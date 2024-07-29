Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fuller, Enterprise Products Partners and Genesis Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/31/24, Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), and Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fuller Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2225 on 8/14/24, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 8/14/24, and Genesis Energy L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/14/24. As a percentage of FUL's recent stock price of $85.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Fuller Company to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when FUL shares open for trading on 7/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for EPD to open 1.75% lower in price and for GEL to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FUL, EPD, and GEL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL):



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD):



Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.04% for Fuller Company, 7.01% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P., and 4.21% for Genesis Energy L.P..

In Monday trading, Fuller Company shares are currently up about 1.7%, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are up about 1.3%, and Genesis Energy L.P. shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Cheap Undervalued Stocks

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FGF

 IBOC Dividend History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.