Ex-Dividend Reminder: Full Truck Alliance, Accenture and General Mills

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/10/25, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (Symbol: YMM), Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), and General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.096 on 10/27/25, Accenture plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.63 on 11/14/25, and General Mills Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 11/3/25. As a percentage of YMM's recent stock price of $13.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when YMM shares open for trading on 10/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for ACN to open 0.65% lower in price and for GIS to open 1.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for YMM, ACN, and GIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (Symbol: YMM):



Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN):



General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.43% for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd, 2.60% for Accenture plc, and 4.79% for General Mills Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd shares are currently off about 4.4%, Accenture plc shares are up about 1.2%, and General Mills Inc shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

