Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franklin Resources, Terreno Realty and Independence Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/27/25, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN), Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO), and Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franklin Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 7/11/25, Terreno Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 7/11/25, and Independence Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 7/18/25. As a percentage of BEN's recent stock price of $23.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.38%, so look for shares of Franklin Resources Inc to trade 1.38% lower — all else being equal — when BEN shares open for trading on 6/27/25. Similarly, investors should look for TRNO to open 0.84% lower in price and for IRT to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for BEN, TRNO, and IRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN):



Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO):



Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.51% for Franklin Resources Inc, 3.34% for Terreno Realty Corp, and 3.83% for Independence Realty Trust Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Franklin Resources Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, Terreno Realty Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Independence Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

