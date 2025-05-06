Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franklin Electric, Alliance Resource Partners and Armstrong World Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/8/25, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE), Alliance Resource Partners LP (Symbol: ARLP), and Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 5/22/25, Alliance Resource Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 5/15/25, and Armstrong World Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.308 on 5/22/25. As a percentage of FELE's recent stock price of $87.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when FELE shares open for trading on 5/8/25. Similarly, investors should look for ARLP to open 2.57% lower in price and for AWI to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FELE, ARLP, and AWI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE):



Alliance Resource Partners LP (Symbol: ARLP):



Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.21% for Franklin Electric Co., Inc., 10.29% for Alliance Resource Partners LP, and 0.82% for Armstrong World Industries Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares are currently off about 0.8%, Alliance Resource Partners LP shares are up about 0.2%, and Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

